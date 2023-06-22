Teen accused of injuring BCSO deputy during police chase arrested on felony charges

A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after a police chase ended with the teen hitting a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle causing serious injuries to a K-9 deputy. Camillus Augustine Galvan, 18, is accused of leading BCSO deputies on a chase around 11 a.m. on May 26 in the 8000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after a police chase ended with the teen hitting a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle causing serious injuries to a K-9 deputy.

Camillus Augustine Galvan, 18, is accused of leading BCSO deputies on a chase around 11 a.m. on May 26 in the 8000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Deputies deployed tire spikes during the chase and Galvan swerved to avoid them, causing him to crash into the deputy’s patrol vehicle, knocking the deputy’s vehicle into the deputy, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Galvan and a juvenile suspect were both seen exiting the suspect vehicle before fleeing on foot into a cornfield. Deputies said the driver of the car was wearing a red sweater.

When deputies caught up with Galvan and the juvenile suspect in the cornfield, the juvenile suspect was wearing the red sweater. Both were taken into custody and the juvenile was charged as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Court records show Galvan was charged with evading arrest on May 26 and had his bond set at $25,000. He was released on bond on June 3.

According to the affidavit, during an interview at the juvenile detention center following the crash, the juvenile suspect said he was not the one driving the vehicle.

He said Galvan was the driver and made him put on the red sweater because he was a juvenile and deputies “would not charge him with anything.”

Galvan was interviewed Wednesday and admitted to deputies that he was the driver.

The affidavit states that Galvan admitted to evading BCSO deputies and crashing into the patrol unit while trying to avoid the tire spikes.

Galvan also admitted to seeing the injured deputy laying in the roadway and acknowledged he did not stop to render aid.

He further told deputies that he made the juvenile suspect wear his sweater because he believed the juvenile wouldn’t be charged.

Camillus Augustine Galvan mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

Galvan was arrested Wednesday on additional charges stemming from the chase, including first-degree felony aggravated assault against a public servant, and two third-degree felony charges for evading arrest with a vehicle and failure to stop and render aid.

The deputy, who was outfitted in a BCSO uniform at the time of the crash, sustained a severe concussion and a large laceration on his head that required stitches.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference Thursday that the deputy also had to have two tire spikes removed from his leg that became embedded when Galvan crashed into his patrol vehicle.

Galvan is charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and three other felony charges. He is currently in Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $135,000.