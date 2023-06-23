82º

San Antonio Spurs select Sidy Cissoko with 44th overall pick in second round of NBA Draft

The Spurs’ traded their 33rd draft pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama drives around NBA G League Ignite's Sidy Cissoko during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The San Antonio Spurs selected Sidy Cissoko with the 44th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Cissoko is coming from France and is 6-foot-7 inches tall. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.6 steals per 40 minutes, according to the NBA.

The Spurs traded their 33rd draft pick, 18-year-old Leonard Miller, to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In exchange for the trade, the Spurs received two future second-round picks, according to the NBA.

To see more of the NBA Draft picks, follow this link.

Also on KSAT:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

