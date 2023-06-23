San Antonio Spurs select Sidy Cissoko with 44th overall pick in second round of NBA Draft

(John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama drives around NBA G League Ignite's Sidy Cissoko during the second half of an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The San Antonio Spurs selected Sidy Cissoko with the 44th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Cissoko is coming from France and is 6-foot-7 inches tall. He’s averaging 21.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.6 steals per 40 minutes, according to the NBA.

The Spurs traded their 33rd draft pick, 18-year-old Leonard Miller, to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In exchange for the trade, the Spurs received two future second-round picks, according to the NBA.

To see more of the NBA Draft picks, follow this link.

