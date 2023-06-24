Pride Bigger than Texas night parade celebrates 20th anniversary this Saturday

Pride San Antonio is set to kick off its 2023 Pride Festival and Parade Saturday night, marking its 20th anniversary.

The Pride Bigger than Texas night parade is a party with a purpose.

“Pride was originally a riot. If we stand alone and we don’t stand up for our rights, especially in the current environment with what it is, then who are we to stand by anywhere? We have to be proud of ourselves, and we have to be heard,” said Danny Dragdnony, Mr. Gay San Antonio 2023.

Years later, the fight continues. There are 491 Anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S., including 53 in Texas, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

“This year’s theme is ‘Just Say Gay.’ We feel so strongly about the legislation that’s occurring, not only here in Texas but in other states throughout the United States that are trying to put us back in the closet,” said Phillip Barcena, Pride San Antonio president.

The Pride Bigger than Texas Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will have an action-packed lineup of artists performing up until the parade at Crocket Park. Pre-sale tickets are $12, and tickets at the door are $15.

Viewing the parade is free. The running of the queens starts at 8:30 p.m., followed by the official start of the Parade at 9 p.m.

Below are pictures of the parade route and parking garages with prices

Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade Route (Pride San Antonio)

Parking garages for Pride events (Pride San Antonio)

