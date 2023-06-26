8 puppies found abandoned in trash bag in sweltering Texas heat

AUSTIN, Texas – A litter of two-day-old puppies was found abandoned in a plastic garbage bag in Austin last week in near triple-digit heat, and officials with Austin Pets Alive! said one of the puppies died from its injuries.

Austin Animal Center first notified APA! about the eight puppies around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“We just got in 8 newborn puppies, probably only 2-3 days old. Finder found them in a trash bag next to a dumpster. They were pretty overheated when they came in,” said Austin Animal Care officials.

Only seven of the half-pound puppies survived, and they are now being cared for in foster homes after being checked out by APA! veterinarians.

These newborn puppies are incredibly vulnerable without their mom, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, an APA! spokesperson said.

Ellen Jefferson, President and CEO of APA!, said, “We don’t know the circumstances of the individuals who did this cruel act. We can only assume they believed they had no other option. We want them to know the puppies are safe now. Our immediate need is support for the critical medical attention they deserve.”

Jefferson said it could cost more than $1,000 per puppy to provide basic medical care for the abandoned animals.

“We want anyone anywhere to know that there are better options in times of need. Find resources at pets.findhelp.com.”

Video of some of the puppies being treated and then handed over to a foster caregiver can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.