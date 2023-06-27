Some shoppers on edge nearly one month after North Star Mall shooting

Nearly a month since a deadly shooting at North Star Mall, some shoppers are still nervous about going.

“I would have been here sooner, but since that happened, I’ve been avoiding it,” said shopper Cecilia Rodriguez.

San Antonio police called the June 4 shooting that took 33-year-old Adam Glass’ life targeted and isolated.

For Rodriguez and her daughters, coming to the mall no longer feels safe.

“I’m only going to go for one thing. I know where to park, so I’m just in and out. I didn’t even really go into the mall just because of that,” said Cecilia, her daughter Athena added, “I feel like there’s usually a lot more people, but it was kind of empty,”

Stacey Coburn, a barber working inside the mall, said customers’ concerns are cutting into his bottom line.

“It’s just empty always. Sometimes I would walk through and be like, ‘Wow, it was like a ghost town,’” said Stacey Coburn, barber at Max Barbershop.

Coburn said his barbershop is often confused with the shop where the shooting happened. He said getting some loyal customers back in his chair has been challenging after the shooting.

But not all shoppers KSAT spoke with shared safety concerns at the mall.

“They have good security here. There’s no problem with that. Law enforcement responds very quickly. God forbid anything like that happens again,” said Brian Flood, a shopper.

KSAT spoke to North Star Mall management over the phone. They said they have a robust security system. When asked about mall foot traffic, they declined to comment.

San Antonio police said there are no updates in the investigation into the mall shooting, and no arrests have been made.