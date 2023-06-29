Austin Spurs name Will Voigt as new head coach

Will Voigt is the Austin Spurs' newest head coach. He is the franchise's ninth in its history.

Voigt’s most recent stint was serving as the head coach for Zamalek in the Egyptian Basketball Super League for one season.

Prior to his tenure at Zamalek, Voigt coached the Angolan national team in 2017, helping them qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Voigt’s career in the NBA started with an internship with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He then found himself in San Antonio, working two seasons as the video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs.

After spending time working in the university basketball system, Voigt landed his first head coaching job in Norway with the Ulriken Eagles in 2003.

He stayed with the team until 2006.

Voigt served as the head coach of the Vermont Frost Heaves in the American Basketball Association from 2006-2009.

In 2009, he was the head coach for the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA’s G League. He spent five seasons as the head coach before relocating to China to coach the Shanxi Dragons in the Chinese Basketball Association from 2014 to 2015.

Willis Hall and Pierre Parker were named assistant coaches on Voigt’s staff.

Hall recently served as a player development assistant for the San Antonio Spurs.

Parker comes to the staff after serving as a basketball operations video assistant at San Antonio.