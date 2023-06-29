Teen arrested for threatening minor, coercing victim into sending him sexually explicit photos, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teen has been arrested on multiple charges after coercing a minor into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Othman Abdallah Naoura, 17, is charged with third-degree felony counts of indecency with a child by exposure and sexual performance by a child.

The victim’s father contacted San Antonio police on June 8 and said his daughter had been exchanging messages on Instagram with Naoura.

The man allowed police to interview the victim, who said Naoura started sending her messages on April 28.

Naoura started sending unsolicited nude photos of himself to the victim and asked her to do the same but she refused. He then threatened the victim and coerced her into sending sexually inappropriate content back to him, the affidavit states.

A warrant for Naoura’s arrest was issued on June 10.

His bonds total $50,000 for both charges.