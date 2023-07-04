Man blames young victim after he’s arrested for sexual abuse, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was caught in the act of indecency with a young child later told police that the child was to blame for the abuse, an arrest affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the young victim’s mother caught Stuart Manuel Rios, 49, touching her child inappropriately. Police arrested him in June and initially charged him with indecency with a child with contact.

Stuart was released from jail after posting his $40,000 bond the day after his initial arrest.

During his interview with investigators, Stuart told officers that the child victim “came onto him.” Rios called the child “evil” and said he was afraid of the child and “made a mistake.”

In an interview with a sexual assault nurse examiner, the child victim said that Rios had been “touching her privates” for a long time and detailed abuse that went back for at least two years. She said Stuart made her watch pornographic videos involving other children and told her that if she told anyone about the abuse, she would get in trouble and would get taken away from her mom, the affidavit states.

Based on new information from the victim, police arrested Rios a second time on a charge of continuous sexual abuse.

Jail records show he’s currently in custody. His bond is now set at $100,000.

Resources

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available by calling the National Sex Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or in San Antonio at the Rape Crisis Center.