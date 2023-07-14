102º

Weekend Traffic Alert: Portions of Loop 1604 to be closed in both directions on North Side

Closure in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re out and about this weekend, beware of a huge road closure on the city’s North Side.

Portions of Loop 1604 will be closed in both directions on the North Side.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 will be closed from the Bitters Road exit ramp to the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

The westbound lanes of Loop 1604 will be closed from the Blanco Road exit ramp to the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews conduct some bridge work.

For other closures around the city this weekend, click here.

