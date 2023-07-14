ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Texas amid record heat in forecast

SAN ANTONIO – The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas has issued a Weather Watch due to high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves

The Weather Watch is in effect Sunday through Tuesday. No action from Texans is needed during this time, ERCOT said, but the watch acts as an advanced notification for forecasted high demand.

“Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch,” ERCOT said in a news release. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations.”

According to KSAT 12 meteorologists, the high temperature for Sunday is forecast for 103 degrees, 104 degrees for Monday and 105 degrees for Tuesday — which would set, tie or break records for high temperatures in San Antonio.

ERCOT set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on Thursday.

ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real time as the week progresses. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at https://www.ercot.com/txans. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at https://www.ercot.com.

CPS Energy is encouraging customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity use, especially during the peak hours of 3 - 8 p.m. Under CPS Energy’s color-coded conservation awareness notification system, the utility declared a Yellow Day for greater San Antonio three times this week.

