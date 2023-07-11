Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: The symptoms to look out for

Knowing the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke can keep yourself and those around you safe.

Distinguishing between heat exhaustion and heat stroke can mean the difference between resting in a cool area or seeking medical attention.

Heat exhaustion

Symptoms include:

Feeling faint or dizzy

Sweating excessively

Skin looks pale, feels cool and clammy

Nausea and/or vomiting

Weak, rapid pulse

Muscle cramps

If you notice these symptoms for yourself or someone nearby, get to an air-conditioned area. Drink water and eat a salty snack to retain the hydration. You can also help cool yourself down with a cool shower or cold compresses.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer cool itself down. Symptoms include:

No sweating

Throbbing headache

Red, hot, dry skin

Nausea and/or vomiting

Strong, rapid pulse

Losing conscious

Call 911 immediately as a delay could be fatal. While waiting for medical help to arrive, it’s best to remove unnecessary clothing items and apply cool compresses.

Anytime you’re outdoors this summer, remember to always have water and sunscreen handy. A few quick preventative measures can help keep yourself, family, friends and pets safe as we endure another Texas summer.

Also on KSAT.com: