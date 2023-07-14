Portion of Highway 211 in West Bexar County will be closed on Sunday for line installation

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of State Highway 211 in West Bexar County will be closed for several hours on Sunday due to the installation of overhead transmission lines.

The closure will take place from 7 a.m.-noon at SH 211 and West FM 471, or Culebra Road.

During that time, crews with CPS Energy will be “working to improve the quality and safety of aging transmission lines,” a news release states.

They will be installing overhead primary lines across SH 211.

Because crews will be working on both sides of the highway, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. CPS Energy is also encouraging people to “Move Over or Slow Down” for crew and driver safety.

