WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office news conference

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to discuss a “chop shop” that led to several arrests during a Friday afternoon news conference.
You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to discuss a “chop shop” that led to several arrests during a Friday afternoon news conference.
You can watch the news conference in the video player above.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos