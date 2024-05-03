83º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office news conference

KSAT will provide live coverage of the news conference in the video player below

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Bexar County, Crime

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to discuss a “chop shop” that led to several arrests during a Friday afternoon news conference.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos