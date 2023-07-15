New Braunfels Police Department warning residents of active phone scam

NEW BRAUNFELS – Scam callers are spoofing the New Braunfels Police Department’s non-emergency number and targeting residents to acquire their financial information, according to police.

In a Facebook post, NBPD said residents have recently alerted the department of the scam calls.

Police are warning residents about the phone number circulating as the department’s non-emergency number. The caller is requesting the victim to provide their bank information.

The caller has also identified themselves as part of the Attorney General’s Office, intending to gain access to private financial data.

NBPD said the calls are not from any of their detectives.

Scammers often, though not exclusively, target the elderly. NBPD encourages the public to be aware when answering unsolicited phone calls.

If a resident receives this type of phone call, NBPD advises not to reveal personal information and hang up.

NBPD provided the following information on what to look out for:

If you didn’t initiate the phone call, be VERY wary.

BE VERY CAREFUL about giving out personal information over the telephone, especially when the phone call was unsolicited.

Legitimate businesses or government organizations will NEVER ask you to make a payment by purchasing gift cards or prepaid credit cards.

BE WARY about letting anyone into your home or onto your property without proper identification, marked vehicles, etc., especially when that person shows up unannounced or unsolicited.