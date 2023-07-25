Dallas Cowboys kick off training camp with ‘State of the Cowboys’ address

OXNARD, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2023 training camp on Tuesday with their first press conference, known as the “State of the Cowboys” address.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy visited with the news media for nearly 45 minutes.

One of the hot topics involved All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who’s officially a training camp no-show.

Martin isn’t happy with his current contract, per national reports. He still has two years left on his current deal that will pay him $13.5 million this season and $13 million next season.

“I’m just not going to discuss anything about any player, any of our players’ agreements,” Jerry Jones said when asked about Martin not reporting to camp. “But we certainly have great communication with, frankly, everybody. And so not necessarily any surprises at all, but we won’t be discussing any of the football business aspects of this thing with any public comments.”

Martin is the first Cowboys training camp holdout since running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed camp in 2019 because of a contract dispute. Jerry Jones was asked if he expects Martin to be there for camp.

“Again, I don’t want to get into — I don’t know that my expectations would give you some indication,” Jerry said. " But we’ve got everything. As we start camp today and where we are, there is nothing to concern me about anything we’re doing with a contractual situation.”

Martin isn’t at camp with the Cowboys, but that doesn’t change how McCarthy feels about the 8-time Pro Bowl selection, who many still consider the best guard in the NFL.

“You know, he’s a great player,” McCarthy said. “He’s, you know, he’s one of our team leaders. And, you know, there’s nothing but love for him. And so that part hasn’t changed. I think, as Jerry has already addressed it, I mean, this is a business situation, and that’s where it is.”

While Martin isn’t happy about his deal, cornerback Trevon Diggs is very pleased about his contract. Per reports on Tuesday, the Cowboys and Diggs agreed on a five-year, $97 million contract extension with a maximum value of $104 million in incentives.

Drafted in 2020 by the Cowboys, Diggs has made an immediate impact in his first three seasons with 17 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

