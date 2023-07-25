Dallas Cowboys report to Oxnard for training camp

SAN ANTONIO – Most of the Dallas Cowboys flew on the charter from Dallas to Los Angeles and then were bussed to Oxnard, California to report for 2023 training camp.

The guys are happy to get back together to train for the upcoming season, but also to escape the heat of Texas.

“I love it. I love it,” safety Jayron Kearse told the media upon arriving to the team hotel. “This beats Dallas any day. The 105-degree weather working out in that gets pretty hectic, so I’m happy to be here in 79 degrees and enjoying some good football.”

The first week of camp isn’t tough as the team builds up to the first padded practice on Mon., July 31, but the excitement of joining teammates and brothers is still there.

“Getting on the plane, you get to see everybody, and everybody got a smile on their face,” said receiver Michael Gallup. “The first couple weeks of camp that’s what you wait on. Then you finally get to get back in pads, get a little flow going, so definitely.”

The big-name missing Monday was guard Zack Martin. He’s unhappy with his contract and was reportedly considering not attending camp. Those words came true as he did not make the charter flight like he has in years past, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be here. Technically, he has until Tue., July 25 to report, so he still has time.

Tuesday morning the Cowboys will host their opening press conference.