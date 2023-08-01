Distinguishing the difference between burnout and depression

Struggling with burnout or depression can be difficult to do by yourself. These two things are similar but also very different.

The American Psychiatric Association defines both as such:

Burnout: emotional exhaustion and negative attitudes and feelings toward one’s co-workers and job role.

Depression: a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think, and how you act.

“Depression is all-encompassing versus burnout being something that is really related to one specific thing,” said local mental health expert Talli Dolge.

Dolge says 75% of people experience burnout in the workplace. She says one big difference between burnout and depression is if you can go home at the end of the day and out work away.

“With burnout, we pinpoint. With depression, it’s very hard sometimes to pinpoint why you’re feeling so sad,” Dolge said.

To help with burnout, Dolge suggests taking a day off from work and talking to your boss about what you’re feeling.

“Let’s normalize the fact that we all at some point will go through some form of burnout,” said Dolge.

When it comes to depression, Dolge suggests seeing your doctor or therapist so they can help you with any medications you might need.

