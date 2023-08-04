Boerne Utilities water customers enter Stage 2 water restrictions

BOERNE – Boerne Utilities notified its water customers that Stage 2 water restrictions would take effect as drought and continuous triple-digit temperatures affect the region.

The restrictions will begin Aug. 7, 2023.

Boerne will continue to have some of the strictest watering restrictions compared to other Hill Country municipal water providers.

“We all have a responsibility to be good stewards of our natural resources,” Director of Communications Chris Shadrock said. “Unfortunately, we continue to see record high usage from customers, which is placing additional strain on our equipment.”

Stage 2 restrictions apply to potable and reclaimed water customers.

The city also directed members of Permitting and Code Compliance and Boerne police to increase patrols during prohibited watering times and issue citations to violators.

Customers caught watering outside approved days are subject to fines upwards of $1,000.

According to a press release, water customers average nearly triple their water usage during the summer compared to winter.

Almost all of these increases come from yard irrigation, adding stress to the utility system.

Under Stage 2, watering with an irrigation system is limited to one day a week, with fewer watering hours, but excessive water use and waste need to be eliminated.

Irrigation with sprinklers or sprinkler systems is allowed on one designated day a week by the last digit of the street address.

Monday: 0 or 1

Tuesday: 2 or 3

Wednesday: 4 or 5

Thursday: 6 or 7

Friday: 8 or 9

Sprinkler irrigation is only allowed during the morning and evening hours based on your assigned day:

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

7 p.m. - 11 p.m.