Texas teen hit, killed by vehicle while riding bicycle on first day of school, reports say

MCKINNEY, Texas – The first day of school turned to tragedy for the family of a Texas teen after he was hit and killed by a vehicle while heading to school on his bicycle, multiple reports say.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Independence Parkway and George Washington Drive, in McKinney.

The 15-year-old, identified as Landon Bourque, was on his way to Heritage High School when he tried to cross the intersection, according to a report from USA TODAY.

While trying to cross, Bourque’s bicycle was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver, who hasn’t been identified, stopped to help Bourque, but he died at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy,” McKinney Police said in a statement.

Bourque was a sophomore and was “a beloved member of the campus community,” the Frisco Independent School District told USA TODAY. “His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones.”

It’s unknown if the driver will face any charges and the investigation is ongoing.