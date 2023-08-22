Facebook users have until Friday to claim free money

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone, on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SAN ANTONIO – If you hope to get any money from a $725 million Facebook settlement, you have until Friday to file a claim.

Meta settled a class action lawsuit that alleged the social media giant shared users’ personal information with third parties, such as advertisers and data brokers. Meta has denied any wrongdoing by settling.

You may file a claim if you had a Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, and you lived in the U.S. during that time. The deadline to submit the claim online or by mail is August 25.

A claim can be filed by clicking here.

You will need to provide your name, address, email and phone number, in addition to basic information about your Facebook profile, such as the email and phone number associated with your longest-standing Facebook account and the username.

The amount to be paid depends on how many people file and how long the account was used.

The class action resulted from several lawsuits alleging that Meta shared user data about users’ friends without permission. The cases included that of Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Settlement

People who bought Batiste dry shampoo products may also be able to pocket a few dollars.

Church & Dwight, the parent company of Batiste, settled a $2.5 million class action lawsuit that claimed products contained benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical. The company has denied any wrongdoing by settling the lawsuit.

Customers who bought Batiste Bare or Clean or Batiste Light Bare dry shampoo products before May 30, 2023, and can provide proof of purchase can receive a full refund by either cash or voucher. People who don’t have proof may receive $2 per product for up to five products.

Customers who purchased Batiste products that were not Bare dry shampoos can still receive a $2 product voucher for up to five items, for a maximum of $10.

The deadline to file a claim is midnight on Nov. 15. Claims can be filed by clicking here.

A&W lawsuit settlement

People who bought an A&W soda in the past seven years may be eligible for a small payout.

A&W Concentrate Co. and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. agreed to a $15 million class action lawsuit settlement to resolve claims they falsely advertised their root beer and cream soda as containing real vanilla instead of artificial flavoring. The companies do not admit to wrongdoing.

People who bought A&W Root Beer or Cream Soda products between Feb. 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, and the label stated “made with aged vanilla,” are eligible.

People who submit a claim without proof of purchase will receive $5.50 per household. People with proof may be due up to $25.

The last day to file a claim is October 18. The claim form can be found by clicking here.