Stage 4 drought restrictions to take effect in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – As Texas continues to see dry conditions, San Marcos is entering its Stage 4 drought restrictions.
Drought restrictions will take effect at noon on August 27 as an effort to conserve water in the area.
The city says the restriction comes as water levels fall below 630 feet. On Monday, the 10-day average aquifer level was at 626.6 feet, and the daily reading was 626.7 feet.
Sprinkler use will be limited during this time. Details on the allowed times are as follows:
- No sprinkler use on Saturdays and Sundays.
- August 28 through September 1 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekdays and times.
- September 4 through September 8 – No sprinkler use allowed.
- September 11 through September 15 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekdays and times.
- September 18 through September 22 – No sprinkler use allowed.
- September 25 through September 29 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekdays and times.
The full list of watering restrictions are:
- Waste of water is prohibited. Waste includes allowing water to puddle or run off a property, operating a sprinkler system with broken or misaligned heads, and failing to repair leaks.
- Irrigation with hose-end sprinklers is allowed only one day every other week on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic sprinkler irrigation systems is allowed only one day every other week between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on the designated weekday and 4:00 a.m. on the following day.
- Irrigation with soaker hose and drip irrigation system is allowed one day per week before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Irrigation with hand-held bucket or hand-held hose is allowed on any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
- Irrigation of plants in inventory at commercial nurseries is allowed on any day and at any time.
- Irrigation of vegetable gardens using hand-held bucket, hand-held hose, soaker hose or drip irrigation is allowed on any day and at any time.
- Swimming pools located outdoors should be covered when not in use to minimize evaporative losses.
- Operation of outdoor aesthetic water features is prohibited.
- Washing impervious surfaces is prohibited unless required for health and safety purposes.
- Foundation watering using a drip system, soaker hose or hand-held hose is allowed only one day per week.
- Other non-essential water uses are allowed, but all reasonable measures shall be taken to limit the use.
- Vehicle washing is restricted as follows:
- Charity car washes are prohibited unless held at a commercial car wash.
- Non-commercial vehicle washing is allowed one day per week and must be done using a hand-held bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a positive shutoff device.
- Commercial vehicle washing is allowed on any day and at any time.
- Irrigation of golf courses and athletic fields is restricted as follows:
- Irrigation of out-of-play areas such as entryways and areas around clubhouses shall follow general Stage 3 irrigation restrictions.
- Irrigation of in-play areas shall follow general Stage 3 irrigation restrictions unless an irrigation conservation plan has been submitted and approved by the director. If the general irrigation restrictions are being followed, alternative days may be requested to accommodate field usage schedules.