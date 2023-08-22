Stage 4 drought restrictions to take effect in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – As Texas continues to see dry conditions, San Marcos is entering its Stage 4 drought restrictions.

Drought restrictions will take effect at noon on August 27 as an effort to conserve water in the area.

The city says the restriction comes as water levels fall below 630 feet. On Monday, the 10-day average aquifer level was at 626.6 feet, and the daily reading was 626.7 feet.

Sprinkler use will be limited during this time. Details on the allowed times are as follows:

No sprinkler use on Saturdays and Sundays.

August 28 through September 1 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekdays and times.

September 4 through September 8 – No sprinkler use allowed.

September 11 through September 15 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekdays and times.

September 18 through September 22 – No sprinkler use allowed.

September 25 through September 29 – Sprinkler use allowed on designated weekdays and times.

The full list of watering restrictions are: