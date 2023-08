POTH, Texas – Poth ISD evacuated all its campus after workers cut a gas line on Thursday.

The incident was reported at the corner of Titcomb and Schneider Street in Poth.

Students were evacuated and taken to the Floresville Event Center for parent reunification.

The district said football games would continue as planned, and the scheduled junior high volleyball games would be played in the high school gym.

