Is that salad safe to eat?

SAN ANTONIO – A crisp, green salad is filled with nutrition. But there is also a risk of germs and contamination.

In approximately the past decade, there have been 78 foodborne illness outbreaks linked to leafy greens, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Salad is typically eaten cold, so there is no chance to kill any bacteria by cooking it.

Most recent romaine lettuce recalls are linked to E. coli and listeria. How and why is tricky.

Contamination can happen anywhere from farm to table. Cattle can carry deadly strains of E. coli and their manure can affect the irrigation water and contaminate crops.

No single type of leafy green is risk-free, according to Consumer Reports. But, hydroponic lettuces, which are grown in a greenhouse, are less likely to be exposed to animal droppings.

“Even when leafy greens are grown free of harmful bacteria, contamination can still occur during harvesting, processing, or packaging. That’s why it’s so important you take extra steps to protect yourself,” said James Rogers with Consumer Reports.

Whole heads of lettuce may be safer than bagged greens, he said. They don’t necessarily have lower bacteria levels, but they are handled less than bagged greens.

Bagged lettuce should be refrigerated right after you buy it. When you shop, look for the later expiration dates, and try not to buy more than you will eat in a few days.