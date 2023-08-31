TOSA is committed to a mission of saving lives through the power of organ donation by providing organ donation and recovery services to Central and South Texans.

SAN ANTONIO – Without the gift of organ donation, many of the men, women and children registered on the National Transplant Waiting List will die waiting.

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance said there are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ. In Texas, there are 10,000 hopeful beneficiaries and 8,000 of them are waiting on a kidney.

Get the facts and learn more about the importance of becoming a registered donor during the KSAT Community Phone Bank on Friday, September 15. From noon to 7 p.m., viewers who call our phone lines will be connected to knowledgeable advocates from the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance and additional medical staff. They’ll answer your questions about becoming a living donor, the benefits of a donation, how donating works, who qualifies as a donor, what donations are acceptable and any of the myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation.

Viewers who call during the phone bank can also choose to register to become an organ donor. Becoming a donor is a heroic step. A donor’s generosity has the power to save eight lives and with the gift of donation, every person who qualifies to donate ensures a legacy of life.

There are other ways to donate, learn how to become a Friends for Life TOSA volunteer or consider making an online contribution.

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), founded in 1975, is one of 57 federally designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States. TOSA is committed to a mission of saving lives through the power of organ donation by providing organ donation and recovery services to Central and South Texans wishing to donate, and to those waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

