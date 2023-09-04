83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman shot in both legs while driving on West Side, SAPD says

Victim was taken to University Hospital

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, West Side, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting Sunday night left one woman in the hospital and police are still trying to figure out who shot her.

San Antonio police said a woman in her 30s was driving a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Culebra Road near Sabinas Street when a bullet came through the vehicle door, striking her through one leg before hitting her other leg.

Officers said two men were in the truck with her at the time but were not hurt.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and her current condition is unknown.

Police are still searching for the shooter and trying to figure out why the woman was shot.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email