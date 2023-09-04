Woman shot in both legs while driving on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting Sunday night left one woman in the hospital and police are still trying to figure out who shot her.

San Antonio police said a woman in her 30s was driving a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Culebra Road near Sabinas Street when a bullet came through the vehicle door, striking her through one leg before hitting her other leg.

Officers said two men were in the truck with her at the time but were not hurt.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and her current condition is unknown.

Police are still searching for the shooter and trying to figure out why the woman was shot.