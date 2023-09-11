Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels named ‘World’s Best Water Park’ for 25th year in a row

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort in New Braunfels was named the “Best Water Park” by Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards for the 25th year.

Amusement Today — a publication that reports on news and trends of the amusement park industry and attractions — announced the winners of the Golden Ticket Awards on Saturday at Dollywood.

Schlitterbahn took the top prize for the water park category based on votes from travelers worldwide. It was the only park in Texas to win a category.

According to Amusement Today, Schlitterbahn is the only park that has never been defeated since the awards started in 1998.

“Making people happy is what our park does best, so it’s always tremendously gratifying when our commitment to serving guests is recognized and celebrated,” Schlitterbahn General Manager Darren Hill said in a news release. “We salute our park and our team for consistently delivering amazing experiences to guests of all ages.”

Schlitterbahn is located on the Comal River in New Braunfels and includes 51 attractions over 70 acres.

The park is expected to open a new kids’ area in 2024, and it will include the “world’s first water coaster for kids.”

The new area will be open for kids 12 and younger. It will include water slides, more than 70 water features and spray toys, splash pads and shaded areas.

The water park is selling season passes for 2024. For more information, click here.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Galveston are operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.