Northside ISD trustee arrested on suspicion of DWI will stay on board

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD trustee arrested on suspicion of DWI will stay on the school board.

On Monday night, trustees announced the board does not have the authority to remove Dr. Karla Duran.

The District 3 trustee was arrested during a traffic stop earlier this month.

A KSAT crew tried to speak to Duran at the meeting, but she did not stop to speak with us.

Duran shared the following statement with KSAT last week:

“I am fully committed to continuing to serve the students, parents, staff, and the community of Northside ISD. I want to apologize for any disruption my situation may have caused the NISD community. My hope is that our NISD families can continue to focus on the amazing work our teachers and staff are doing in the first few weeks of school. I will use this experience as a learning and growing opportunity for myself, and continue to hope that we can all show each other grace during difficult times.”

