Northside ISD board member arrested on suspicion of DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD District 3 Trustee Dr. Karla Duran, 44, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop early Sunday.

According to an affidavit, a San Antonio police officer noticed Duran’s vehicle did not have a rear headlight on while getting onto I-35 Northbound after Commerce Street.

On the entrance ramp to I-10 Westbound, Duran’s vehicle was seen crossing the dotted line before she swerved back into her lane a moment later, the affidavit said.

The officer saw Duran’s vehicle continue to swerve as she took the upper lane of I-10, the affidavit said. She then moved to the lane near the shoulder of the road.

The affidavit said the officer observed Duran’s vehicle go into the shoulder of the highway multiple times.

At one point, her vehicle almost hit a concrete barrier before she continued northbound on I-10, the affidavit said.

After the officer pulled Duran over, he noticed she had a “faint” odor of alcohol and her speech was “confusing,” the affidavit said.

She told the officer she was coming from a friend’s home, where she consumed “one alcoholic beverage,” the affidavit said.

During her field sobriety tests, police said it was clear that Duran “wasn’t able to follow simple directions.”

After those tests were conducted and the officer asked Duran for a breathalyzer test and/or a blood test, she refused, according to the affidavit

Duran was taken into custody and at last check remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

When KSAT 12 reached out to the school district for a statement, Assistant Superintendent of Communications Barry Perez said, “I have no information on this matter.”

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.