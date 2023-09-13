Man, 18, arrested for child pornography, sex assault of a 14-year-old girl, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested an 18-year-old in connection with child sex crimes involving a 14-year-old.

Deputies brought Izaac Anthony Hernandez into custody Tuesday afternoon on two warrants for charges of promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The victim’s mother reported Hernandez to BCSO on August 12 after the child made an outcry.

The victim underwent a forensic interview through ChildSafe, where BCSO investigators were told about photos and videos containing sex acts committed by Hernandez, officials said.

BCSO said investigators learned some of the assaults happened when the child was 13, and the suspect was 18.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Jail.

BCSO issued the following statement to parents:

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind parents to monitor their children’s social media and encourage and establish an open dialogue with their children so they feel comfortable sharing information. Additionally, parents should advise their children that distributing and possessing nude images of other juvenile students may warrant charges of distribution and/or possession of child pornography.”

“If parents become aware of any reported acts of illegal sexual activity regarding juveniles, they are urged to contact the BCSO at bcsotips@bexar.org.”