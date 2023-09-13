86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man, 18, arrested for child pornography, sex assault of a 14-year-old girl, BCSO says

Izaac Anthony Hernandez was taken into custody on Tuesday for charges of promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Arrest, Crime
Izaac Anthony Hernandez, 18 (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested an 18-year-old in connection with child sex crimes involving a 14-year-old.

Deputies brought Izaac Anthony Hernandez into custody Tuesday afternoon on two warrants for charges of promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The victim’s mother reported Hernandez to BCSO on August 12 after the child made an outcry.

The victim underwent a forensic interview through ChildSafe, where BCSO investigators were told about photos and videos containing sex acts committed by Hernandez, officials said.

BCSO said investigators learned some of the assaults happened when the child was 13, and the suspect was 18.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Jail.

BCSO issued the following statement to parents:

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind parents to monitor their children’s social media and encourage and establish an open dialogue with their children so they feel comfortable sharing information. Additionally, parents should advise their children that distributing and possessing nude images of other juvenile students may warrant charges of distribution and/or possession of child pornography.”

“If parents become aware of any reported acts of illegal sexual activity regarding juveniles, they are urged to contact the BCSO at bcsotips@bexar.org.”

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter