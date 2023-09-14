Bexar County-area police chiefs echo SAPD chief’s concerns with District Attorney’s office

SAN ANTONIO – Conversations with Bexar County officers and police chiefs have been frustrated with the rejection of drug and violent offender cases by the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

After five shootings with several San Antonio police officers hurt over two weeks, SAPD Chief William McManus blew the horn on the criminal system’s current situation. He’s not alone in his frustration with rejected cases and criminals with violent pasts set free.

It happened just a few weeks ago with a Universal City police case. UCPD Chief Johnny Seimens says it’s just one example.

“I don’t pretend to work in the lane at the DA’s office and know the particulars of that job and what they look at, but certainly, on the surface, it doesn’t sit well with us,” he said.

Converse Police Chief Bobby Lane said other local police chiefs echoed the same frustration.

“Our officers are out there at risk every single day dealing with these violent criminals, and we need help,” he said.

Lane hasn’t addressed his concerns over cases directly with the DA but says now that it’s out in the open, it’s time to stop pointing fingers and find a solution. But he firmly believes all law enforcement leaders in Bexar County need to be invited to the table.

“We got the judges. We need their help. The courts, we need their help. We need the DA’s help to be out there, you know, just as much as the DA needs us. We need the DA to do the same thing, and that’s go in the same direction,” Lane said.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said Monday there will be a meeting with local leaders. He has yet to say who else will be invited to participate in that conversation and if the sessions will be public or private.

