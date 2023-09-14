Man shot multiple times in chest in altercation on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of San Nicolas Walk, located not far from both South Hamilton Avenue and South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the victim had gotten into a fight with another man and was shot multiple times in the chest. It is unclear exactly what sparked the altercation.

Police said they currently do not have a description of the suspect. The suspect fled after the shooting.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.