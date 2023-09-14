San Antonio River Authority to host information sessions on Westside creeks design progress

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority and several partners will host a series of information sessions for the Westside Creeks Ecosystems Restoration Project.

The project is a community-based creek restoration effort started by SARA in 2008. It encompasses the Alazán, Apache, Martinez and San Pedro creeks.

Efforts are underway to restore 11 miles of creek ways channelized as part of a 1954 federal flood control project, the San Antonio Channel Improvement Project.

The current goals for the project are to maintain current flood control measures and improve water quality. Wildlife habitats will be focused by implementing ecosystem restoration practices.

Next week, SARA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host several community information sessions to give updates and allow the community to provide input on the design of the creeks.

According to a press release from SARA, the project’s design phase for the four creeks has reached 35% completion.

The project aims to be finished by December 2025.

All of the public meetings are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Schedule:

Monday, September 18

San Antonio River Authority

100 E. Guenther St.

Tuesday, September 19

Alazán Apache Courts

1011 S. Brazos St.

Wednesday, September 20

Alazán Apache Courts

1011 S. Brazos St.

Thursday, September 21

Huisache Ave. Baptist Church

1339 W. Huisache Ave.

Attendees will have the chance to learn more about the progress of the creek in their neighborhood and ask questions with the project’s staff.

Community members are encouraged to submit comments and questions here.

To view the complete conceptual plan for the project, click here.