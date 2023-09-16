Over $1.2 million worth of Fentanyl seized during traffic stop on I-10 in Guadalupe County

An Eagle Pass man was arrested during a traffic stop on I-10 in Guadalupe County after authorities found over $1.2 million worth of Fentanyl stashed in his pickup truck.

The incident happened at 11:45 a.m., Friday, when a sergeant with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Ford F150.

During the traffic stop, the sergeant saw “criminal indicators consistent with drug trafficking” and had his K-9 partner sweep the scene, according to the GCSO.

The sergeant was searching a compartment in the roof of the camper shell over the bed of the pickup truck when he found the drugs.

In total, 11.4 kilograms, or just over 25 pounds, of Fentanyl pills and 38.85 kilograms, or just over 85 pounds, of suspected Fentanyl powder were found by the sergeant. The drugs’ value was $1,256,250.

Ruben Martinez, 20, was arrested for drug trafficking and was taken to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, he has since been released to the DEA for federal prosecution.