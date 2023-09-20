Eagle Pass mayor issues emergency declaration amid migrant influx

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. has issued an emergency declaration amid an influx of migrants arriving to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The declaration is set to last seven days unless renewed by the Eagle Pass City Council.

The emergency order activates the city’s Texas Emergency Plan and authorizes it to seek aid and assistance.

“The City of Eagle Pass is committed to the safety and well being of our local citizens. The emergency declaration grants us the ability to request financial resources to provide the additional services caused by the influx of the undocumented immigrants,” said Salinas.

