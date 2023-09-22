KSAT Community Phone Bank: South Texas Blood & Tissue Center

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is up against a huge challenge. The lifesaving gift of blood remains low, and the vehicles used to transport it and essential equipment have exceeded their mileage limits.

KSAT Community will host a phone bank for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from Noon to 7 p.m. You can be the lifesaving support for someone in our community by calling our phone lines during the phone bank and registering to become a blood donor.

Representatives from the Blood & Tissue Center Foundation will be available to answer your donor questions and register you for a blood donation. Callers can also make a financial contribution to help replace the transportation vehicles used to deliver blood and equipment to hospitals and clinics across our region.

For more than 45 years, the nonprofit South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has focused on a critical purpose: to save and improve lives. Learn more about South Texas Blood & Tissue.

Proceeds will help replace blood services vehicles essential for blood collection and delivery. Today, South Texas Blood & Tissue has at least eight vehicles that have exceeded mileage limits. Vans and box trucks are used to transport staff, equipment and blood to and from mobile drives across the region, and vans are used to deliver blood to more than 100 hospitals and clinics in 48 counties.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.