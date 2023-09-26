South Texas Symphonic Orchestra premieres Texas composer’s new masterwork ‘A Travelers Fantasy’

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra will premiere its performance of “A Traveler’s Fantasy” by Texas composer Wesley Uchiyama-Penix in October.

The performance will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the UTSA Recital Hall located on the UTSA campus, off of Rhoderick Key Circle.

Works from other prominent composers like Berlioz, Borodin and Aaron Copland will also be performed. This event is free and open to the public.

The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Ronnie Sanders, is a community orchestra made up of trained, auditioned musicians from San Antonio and the surrounding area. They have performed live and live-streamed educational concerts for thousands of students and professional-level concerts for music lovers young and old at no charge.

The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra has a passion to ‘perform the greatest music ever written simply for the love of music’.

