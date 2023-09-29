2nd annual Lexi’s Legacy Run will take place on Robb Elementary victim’s birthday weekend this October

UVALDE, Texas – A 5K honoring the memory and legacy of Lexi Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary School tragedy, will continue for the second year this fall.

Lexi’s Legacy Run will take place virtually from Oct. 20-22 to mark Lexi’s birthday on Oct. 20. She would have turned 12 years old.

A community run in Uvalde will take place at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21, and details will be released at a later time.

Lexi was one of 19 fourth-grade students who died along with their two teachers on May 24, 2022.

She was athletic and competitive but not a runner, her mother Kimberly Rubio previously told KSAT.

“... but I am, so we just kind of combined the two,” she said.

Lexi also wished to attend St. Mary’s University to study math before applying to its law school.

“Lexi was robbed of the opportunity to accomplish any of her goals and the world was robbed (of) the difference Lexi would have created,” the post from Lives Robbed states.

People who want to participate can walk or run wherever they are. Registration is now open, and participants will receive a T-shirt, bib and medal.

The money raised from the 5K goes toward Lives Robbed, a nonprofit started by the families of four Uvalde victims, including the Rubios.

The group is fighting for changes in gun legislation, and families have rallied at the Texas Capitol and in Washington D.C. with the goal of bringing awareness to gun reform and school safety.

Read also: