Battle of Flowers parade will start at 10:30 a.m. in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Battle of Flowers, one of the most famous flower parades in the country, will return during Fiesta season in 2024 but officials have announced that the parade will be shifting back an hour compared to the last couple of years.

The 2024 parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. on April 26, Fiesta officials confirmed to KSAT Thursday.

“This gives our participants, vendors, volunteers and supporters some additional time to prepare for our parade,” a Fiesta spokesperson said. “This change will allow the thousands of kids who have participated in the Battle of Flowers Band Festival the night before some additional time to rest and to regroup.”

The Battle of Flowers Parade is the oldest event and largest parade of Fiesta San Antonio. It’s also the only parade in the U.S. produced entirely by women.

The first Battle of Flowers Parade took place in 1891 by a group of San Antonio citizens who were looking to honor the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. The first parade had horse-drawn carriages, bicycles decorated with fresh flowers and floats carrying children dressed as flowers, according to the Fiesta website.

Belgian Gardeners float in Battle of Flowers Parade. Photograph shows Peet Calle driving the float decorated with vegetables. Photo taken in April 1910. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Mary de Zavala and Mattie Smith in their horse drawn carriage decorated for the Battle of Flowers Parade. Undated photo. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

Olive Ayres, former president of the Battle of Flowers Association, poses in her entry for the Parade. Her car is decorated with pond lilies and clusters of balloons. Photo taken April 20, 1917. (UTSA Libraries Special Collections)

