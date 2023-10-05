71º
Westbound Highway 90 on West Side reopens after incident

Westbound Hwy 90 between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 is now open

The westbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 are closed at this time. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIOUpdate (9:25 a.m. Thursday): Highway 90 on the West Side has reopened after an incident on Thursday morning.

Original: A portion of westbound Highway 90 on the West Side is closed on Thursday morning due to an incident, according to San Antonio police.

The westbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 are closed at this time.

San Antonio police officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

