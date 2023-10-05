Westbound Highway 90 on West Side reopens after incident

The westbound lanes of Highway 90 between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 are closed at this time.

SAN ANTONIO – Update (9:25 a.m. Thursday): Highway 90 on the West Side has reopened after an incident on Thursday morning.

Original: A portion of westbound Highway 90 on the West Side is closed on Thursday morning due to an incident, according to San Antonio police.

San Antonio police officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

#TrafficAlert: A major crash has been reported along US 90 near Loop 1604. Multiple lanes are blocked.#KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/htE1wZp0ST — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) October 5, 2023

