Head of AACOG placed on leave amid internal investigation

SAN ANTONIO – The head of the Alamo Area Council of Governments has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into employee complaints, KSAT confirmed through conversations with AACOG board members Monday.

Board members were notified Friday that Executive Director Diane Rath had been placed on leave, pending an investigation. KSAT was unable to immediately determine what the specific complaints were, though one board member said they had also been notified on Sept. 29 about an anonymous complaint from employees.

An AACOG spokesman refused to confirm Rath’s status on Monday, sending only an emailed statement that “In accordance with the law, AACOG is unable to provide comment on any personnel matters.”

AACOG Board Chairman and McMullen County Judge James Teal similarly told KSAT via email “We won’t comment on Personnel (sic) matters.”

When KSAT tried to contact Rath through her AACOG email address an automatic reply stated she was “currently out on leave.”

Rath did not respond to a request for comment through her profile on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

AACOG is a voluntary association of local governments and organizations from 13 counties. Its board of directors is comprised of representatives from those local governments and organizations, as well as state legislators.

Rath was hired as AACOG’s executive director in 2014. General Counsel and Senior Director Clifford Herberg Jr. is reportedly the interim head of the group in her absence.

Jimmy Hasslocher, who represents University Health on the AACOG board, said he found out about Rath’s suspension with pay on Friday. Hasslocher said he’d been told there was an unsigned letter that had been circulated, but he did not know where it had come from.

“No one has sent me anything that shows ‘I’m complaining about Diane Rath.’ So, I think these are concerns or maybe some complaints other people may have had people tell their complaints,” Hasslocher said.

Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, who is one of three City of San Antonio representatives on the AACOG board of directors, also confirmed board members were notified Friday about Rath’s placement on leave, pending an investigation.

Another San Antonio councilman on the AACOG board, Manny Pelaez, said he was unaware Rath had been placed on leave. He had, however, heard about the investigation and understood it “from the little bit that I’d heard” to be about multiple employees, not just one.

“I can also tell you that, you know, I’ve worked closely with Diane over the past two years, and I find, you know, she’s a friend, and I find her to be a very, very competent professional,” Pelaez said. “And so a lot of these complaints come as a surprise to me. But I’m sure she’s taking it pretty seriously.”