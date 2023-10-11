66º
Man hit, killed while walking on Loop 1604 off-ramp on Northeast Side

Nacogdoches Road exit was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

A man was hit and killed near Loop 1604 on the Northeast Side on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit and killed while walking near Loop 1604 on the Northeast Side on Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The call came out before 5 a.m. on the Nacogdoches Road off-ramp from westbound Loop 1604.

Police said a tow truck driver was in the process of hauling away a car in that area when he noticed a man crossing the road.

The driver was unable to stop in time and hit the man, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the tow truck driver stopped and tried to help him. As of now, the driver is not facing any charges.

The Nacogdoches Road exit was closed for about an hour, but it has since reopened.

