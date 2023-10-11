66º
1 person hospitalized in 2-vehicle rollover crash on I-37, police say

Main lanes of highway near South New Braunfels Avenue were shut down

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital following a 2-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 37 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. on I-37 North near South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles involved was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The person in the overturned car got out and ran away before officers arrived, police said.

SAPD said they do not yet have any details about how the crash occurred. The highway has since been shut down near Hot Wells, until they get the cars moved.

