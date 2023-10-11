SAPD’s search for man ends after he’s found stuck in chimney of house

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an ongoing search for man has ended after they found him stuck inside the chimney of a Northeast Side home late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 16300 block of Boulder Pass Street, not far from both Judson Road and Loop 1604.

According to police, officers had been searching for the man since around 3 p.m. when the finally found him breaking into a vacant home.

Police said the officers, however, couldn’t find him when they went inside. A detective during the search eventually noticed a hole in the wall and looked down into it and saw the man. The man had broken through the sheet rock and then fell down into the chimney and became stuck somehow, police said.

SAPD said firefighters were called and they extricated the man from the chimney. He was taken into custody. Police did not say if he had any injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not identify the man of say what potential charges he now faces.