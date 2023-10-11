Trail activation event to coincide with Saturday’s eclipse

The mayor is hosting the event along with several community organizations.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and several community organizations will welcome residents to the trails this weekend for fun, educational opportunities and a chance to see the eclipse.

The trail activation event, called Camino Verde, will allow the public to check out a small part of San Antonio’s larger greenway trail system.

The day’s events will include several activation points where people can walk or bike and have the chance to get free resources from organizations such as Metro Health and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Nirenberg and members of his fitness council will be on the trail to meet and take part in the event.

Eclipse glasses will be handed out to visitors while supplies last.

The event will start at Southside Lions Park and go up to MLK Park on the East Side.