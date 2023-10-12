Big Texas Comicon brings celebs, cosplayers & comic book connoisseurs to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From anime to zombies, even heroes to villains -- you can find all of it in downtown San Antonio last weekend. The Big Texas Comicon is bringing celebrities, cosplayers, and comic book connoisseurs to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

“I’ve always loved this character,” said cosplayer Peter Gonzales. “I just like coming out here and meeting some of the fans.”

Gonzales’ “Boba Fett” cosplay was one of several Mandalorians from the “Star Wars” galaxy at the 3-day event.

Actress Emily Swallow did not wear her costume from “The Mandalorian”, but she did sign several helmets similar to the one she wears on the popular Disney+ show.

One of those helmets was 3D-printed by Chad Chittenden.

“I figured, wouldn’t it be cool to have her sign something that I made,” Chittenden said.

He says he made the helmet from multiple pieces over 30 to 40 hours of work.

Fans of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” were out in full force, including many who met one of the show’s leads, David Harbour.

Other celebrity guests at this year’s event included several members from the cast of “Charmed,” as well as William Daniels & Bonnie Bartlett Daniels from “St. Elsewhere” & “Boy Meets World.”