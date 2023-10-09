PHOTOS: Comicon floor filled with eye-catching cosplay, celebrities, more

A group of cosplayers at the Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center. From left to right, they are dressed as the following: - Princess Zelda from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Star Wars character Count Dooku - The Hunter from Bloodborne - Starlord from Guardians of the Galaxy -

SAN ANTONIO – The Big Texas Comicon brought celebrities, fans, artists, and comic book connoisseurs to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in Downtown San Antonio this weekend.

The official booth of Wizyakuza at the Big Texas Comicon that was held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

Comic book connoisseurs look through a box of comics at the Big Texas Comicon at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. (KSAT)

Many celebrities greeted fans at the event, including Mandalorian star Emily Swallow.

Emily Swallow from the Mandalorian at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

However, celebrities were not the only ones grabbing attendee’s attention. Several cosplayers walked the convention grounds in their eye-catching costumes.

A cosplayer dressed as Darth Momin from Star Wars at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

A cosplayer dressed as ghost rider at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

A man dressed as Marvel's Captain America at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

Multi-verse spidermen at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

Two cosplayers dressed as David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly as Gareth the Goblin King and Sarah at the Big Texas Comicon. (KSAT)

Two cosplayers at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. Left: Woman dressed as Chun-Li from Street Fighter. (KSAT)

Two cosplayers dressed as “scary face” Barbara & Adam from Beetlejuice at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

A boy dressed as Chucky next to Billy the puppet from the SAW franchise, at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)

A man cosplaying as pyramid head from Silent Hill at the Big Texas Comicon in San Antonio, TX. (KSAT)