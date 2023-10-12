Man who fatally shot his father is sentenced to 12 years in prison in plea deal

Jason Anthony Huron was charged with murder after San Antonio police said he confessed to fatally shooting his father at their Southeast Side home.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who confessed to police that he fatally shot his father at their Southeast Side home in 2021 has now pleaded guilty in court to the crime.

Jason Anthony Huron was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years in prison in a plea deal.

According to a previous KSAT report, Huron, who was 42 at the time of the incident, originally told a 911 dispatcher that his father had died by suicide in his home in the 300 block of Lyric Street.

However, further into the call with the dispatcher, he admitted to having fatally shot his father.

When officers arrived on scene they found Jason Huron’s father, Anthony Huron, deceased in the living room with a gunshot wound.