Military nonprofit receives free pickup truck to transport veterans to events

Wells Fargo in San Antonio donates pickup to Military Warriors Support Foundation

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Skills4Life program received a payment-free truck from Wells Fargo in San Antonio. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A veterans organization received a free pickup truck Thursday from Wells Fargo in San Antonio.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Skills4Life program will use the pickup to transport combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses, and equipment to outdoor recreational activities.

The program, led by a team of combat-wounded veterans, hosts over 300 veterans annually at recreational events across the country.

The Skills4Life program also provides veterans with adaptive equipment to allow those in wheelchairs and amputees to be able to participate in outdoor activities.

All expenses for travel, lodging and equipment are paid by donors.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

