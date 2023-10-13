Military nonprofit receives free pickup truck to transport veterans to events

SAN ANTONIO – A veterans organization received a free pickup truck Thursday from Wells Fargo in San Antonio.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Skills4Life program will use the pickup to transport combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses, and equipment to outdoor recreational activities.

The program, led by a team of combat-wounded veterans, hosts over 300 veterans annually at recreational events across the country.

The Skills4Life program also provides veterans with adaptive equipment to allow those in wheelchairs and amputees to be able to participate in outdoor activities.

All expenses for travel, lodging and equipment are paid by donors.