Neighbors call for traffic study after high-speed crash injures 5, car nearly hits home

SAN ANTONIO – Every family heirloom in 94-year-old Betty Jean Moore’s South Side home remains intact after a car came within inches of crashing into her dining room.

“It sounded like a bomb,” Moore told KSAT 12. “I thought something had exploded in my house.”

On Sunday, Moore peeked out the window of her home on the 200 block of Creath Place. She couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I raised up my blinds, and I looked out the window here, and I thought I was seeing things,” she said. “I thought, ‘What’s gone wrong with my eyes? There’s a car right there.’”

Moore said a firefighter told her a tree in her garden prevented a 15-year-old driver’s car from crashing into her home.

Police said the driver was speeding when he ran a stop sign, crashed into a second car, hit a phone pole and ended up in Moore’s front yard.

The teen driver and the four passengers in the car he’s accused of crashing into were taken to the hospital, according to police.

They said the teen was given a ticket for driving without a license.

“I prayed to God that this is all going to be all right because it didn’t look all right,” Moore said.

A neighbor who asked not to be named said she was not surprised.

“There’s just a lot of cars that will speed down the streets, and they don’t pay attention to the yields or the stop signs,” she said.

According to the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department, the last time a traffic study was completed in the area was in 2013.

“At that time, the results did not meet the criteria for installation of traffic calming measures,” said spokesperson Nicholas Olivier in an email.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said her office is looking into a new traffic study.

“My staff will take a look at the streets surrounding that and see what growth may have happened that’s having more people go through the streets,” Viagran said.

Moore said the only damage she got from the impact was cracks in her ceiling.