SAPD: 6 people hospitalized after teen crashes into car, corner of home

SAPD says both cars were totaled in the crash

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Creath Place on October 15, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Six people were taken to the hospital after a 15-year-old driver caused a two-vehicle crash, striking a home and a light pole in the process.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Creath Place.

Police say the teenage boy was driving southbound on Walhalla Avenue when he struck a northbound vehicle with five passengers inside.

The passengers and teen were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash., said police.

SAPD says the teen also struck a light pole and the corner of a home near Creath Place and Walhalla Avenue. The house was left with an estimated $10,000 worth of damages.

